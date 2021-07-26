A Little Frenchman Named “Sergio”

If you have never heard of Sergio, the wee little Chihuahua, who lives in Westchester, you will now. This little guy, who is very fit at 6 pounds, was rescued several years ago by Jeanmarie Daly. Of course everyone thinks their dogs, especially Chihuahua owners, are the absolute best of the breeds, but there’s something rather different and extra special about Sergio.

He attends French classes. “Oui” you read that right, French classes!

Sergio’s neighbor who lives in the same apartment building is a French teacher at Ardsley Middle School for 7th grade 11 and 12-year-old students. However, all of that changed during the pandemic when classes became virtual. Evidently, Monsieur spoke to his students about this special little pooch, and the students wrote stories about Sergio, who had then become a legend in their minds. Well, the best surprise, or shall I say, surprendre was the day Sergio actually popped into the class via laptop and viewed the students. Sergio was fascinated and sat quietly to observe all of the excited faces.

After Sergio’s first appearance, he was asked to join again and again. Monsieur was only too happy to allow Sergio to attend class since he had all of the students smiling and showing extra excitement about their new classmate. It was obvious that Sergio the little Chihuahua had become the class mascot and one of the best things that happened for this class during the pandemic. It appears that Sergio can also tell time as he knew exactly when to scratch at his door to run down the hallway to Monsieur’s apartment. Sergio is never late for class!

At the end of the year, the students bought Sergio a donut squeak toy which he loves. When school was back in session, and the students returned to the classrooms, Sergio went on sabbatical. However, he will surely make a visit in the Fall when next year’s students hear of this special little Frenchman!

As Sergio would say, “Au revoir”!!