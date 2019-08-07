Lost Dog Flyers On Pizza Boxes

Reuniting lost pets and their people is too important to limit the ways that we try to make that happen. That’s why a pizzeria owner in Florida has teamed up with Lost Pet Services to help more dogs find their way home.

Brancato’s Brick Oven Pizza now attaches flyers of lost pets on every pizza box that leaves their kitchen. The owner says, “Pets and pizza” as though that is the most natural combination in the world. He goes on to say that everybody loves animals, and to voice his support for finding lost pets. It’s easy to love the idea that you can perform a public service by eating pizza. (Sign me up! Is weekly often enough? Does daily seem excessive?)

Lost Pet Services has reunited over 10,000 animals with their families as a free service to the community. The flyers on Brancato’s pizza boxes are adding to that number. In the age of social media, it’s worth remembering that old school communication techniques can still make a difference.