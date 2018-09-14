Lottery Winner Credits Dog

If your tendency to buy treats for your dog has left you poorer than you would like, then you are like most people. You are not, however, like Dale Ferrand, who owes his new wealth to his dog Boots, a lover of Slim Jims. After going shopping for this special treat for his dog, Ferrand decided to buy a lottery ticket, a decision that paid off big—10 million dollars big to be exact.

Nutrition experts would generally advise against feeding your dog Slim Jims, as they are not the purest or most natural of foods. However, Ferrand’s decision to go to the store to get some of them for Boots has worked out well financially. In that sense, it’s a good thing nobody tried to talk him out of heading to the store on health grounds.

Ferrand says that he will use the money to pay off his house, make some home improvements, and to help out his children, grandchildren and other relatives. Presumably, he will also continue to buy Boots lots of his favorite treats.

Dogs will never make me rich in the financial sense, but they have certainly added an incredible richness to my life!