Meet Adoptable West

Spunky-brewster West is a bouncy young guy who loves people. He already has some basic obedience under his belt and knows "sit" and "down". If there are treats hiding in a nearby pocket, he will try to find them! West gets very excited and energetic on his leash walks because he can't wait to see what the big, wide world can offer him. He would appreciate learning how to walk loosely on leash and continue his rewards-based training with you. At the shelter, he prefers the company of gentle, polite dogs so he can take playtime at his own pace, but has been seen running the occasional zoomie too.

To ride off into the sunset with sweet West, visit Oakland Animal Services.