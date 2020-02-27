Dog's name and age: AJ, 3 years

Adoption Story: AJ is my most recent rescue dog and I adopted him in 2019. The moment I saw AJ, I knew he had to come home with me. He is the happiest dog I have ever met. He loves all people and brings smiles to everyone he meets. We love him to pieces, along with our other 3 dogs: Saban (named after an Alabama coach), Kirby (named after an Alabama assistant coach, and Moesley (named after an Alabama player). AJ was named after the Alabama Football quarterback - AJ McCarron.

Since adopting AJ, he is happy 24/7! There never seems to be a moment he isn't happily running around and playing with his ball. I think the only time he is not showing his happiness is when he is sleeping. He can play ball all by himself, dropping the ball off the couch and fetching it and he loves to learn new tricks to get yummy treats. In the evening when he is ready to start to settle down and lay on the couch next to me, he jumps off and finds one of my shoes from the other room and brings it to me. He is so funny and silly.