Meet Amelia

Dog's name and age: Amelia, 4 years

Nicknames: Millie, Silly Millie, and Princess Amelia

Adoption story: We found Amelia at the Spokane Humane Society. She is perfect for our family and brings us so much joy. We decided to name her after Amelia Earhart. She loves snuggles on the couch, uses all the pillows to get comfy, is naturally photogenic and does the cutest head-tilts. Amelia also loves to place her paw on you either for a "please" or a "thanks."

Amelia has brought our family so much joy and laughter because she is such a character. She’s playful, sassy and really shows her personality in so many ways–she’s truly unique!