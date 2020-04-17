Meet Annie

Dog's name and age: Annie, 16 years

Nicknames: Annie Fannie

Adoption Story: I was a police officer in Pass Christian, MS, during Hurricane Katrina. Almost the entire town was reduced to rubble with very few remaining structures. I had survived the huge tidal surge of Hurricane Katrina on a roof with 12 other police officers. Annie had survived the 20 feet of water that washed over an apartment complex and reduced it to rubble.

A month or so after the storm had hit, Annie was found living in the ruins of the apartment complex. I assumed she had lived in an apartment there and had been left behind when her family evacuated. I brought her home with me and no one ever came looking for her.

Annie loves to go on outings in the car. Our favorite place to go is the nature preserve park where this photo was taken. It has boardwalks and piers and walkways along the water's edge. After we finish walking we like to sit and watch people and other dogs enjoying the park. There are always herons, pelicans and seagulls to watch too. Annie also likes to go on errands in the car, especially to the drive up at our bank, which gives super large dog treats. She loves her treats but eats them very slow, mindfully and never gulping them. And of course, she loves to be petted.

My home was destroyed as was hers. But together with the other dogs in my family, we rebuilt our lives. When I found her, she needed me, but I also needed her. We were survivors! This year makes 15 years that we have been together. The bond I have with her makes her very special to me.