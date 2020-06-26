Dog's name and age: Arlo, 3 years

Adoption Story: I was volunteering at an animal shelter when a new dog came in one day. Nobody wanted a feral, dirty dog covered in ticks, so I decided to foster him. After a thorough evaluation at the vet, he was cured of intestinal worms as well as heart worms. Once he was ready to be put up for adoption, no one showed any interest and I loved spending time with him, so I adopted him.

If lying on the porch was a trick he would have been a master! He knew he had been rescued and appreciated his life every day. My life would never be complete without a canine companion.