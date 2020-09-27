Meet Asker

Dog’s name and age: Asker, 2 years

Nicknames: Lovey, Wiggle-butt

Adoption story: I saw Asker roaming around on a busy street on my way to work one day. On my way home, about 6 hours later, she was still in the same area. I pulled over and called her to see if she had a collar.

She was very skittish and only came after I pulled out a bag of dog treats. I laid a few bites on the ground in front of me and was able to lure her in. I took her home and gave her a desperately needed bath. She had mange, fleas and she was very skinny, so I took her to the vet. My vet estimated her to be about 8 months old and gave her medicine for her mange and flea treatment, as well as a full round of shots.

A little girl asked me what her name was before I had decided, so I said, "Ask her!" The girl said, "Asker is a beautiful name!" It seemed like the perfect fit.

Asker’s favorite game is hide-and-seek. We play with Asker’s best stuffed toy; we make her wait in the bedroom and hide it somewhere in the house then have her look for it.

Asker and I fell in love and I hardly go anywhere without her now! I feel like she was sent to me by the universe to keep me sane through this crazy world.