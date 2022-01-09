Meet Auntie Mims [ADOPTABLE]

Sweet, wonky, Auntie Mims will waddle her way right into your heart with her irresistible charm and underbite. This friendly goblin, er, dog, is a true one-in-a-million: friendly, loving, adorable. If you’re not prepared to be stopped on the street by strangers compelled to squeal, “oh my dog, can I pet her? Then don’t bother applying. This friendly goblin, er, dog, is a true one-in-a-million: friendly, loving, adorable. What more could you want in a gremlin?

Here is what her foster has to say:

She’s the best little lady.

She pees and poos on her pads, and someone taught her to do that. Spends a lot of her time in her cozy little bed while burrowing under her blanket. We take short walks, and she’s very good on her leash. Feel like she was very much an “indoor dog…When it’s breakfast or dinner time, she runs to the kitchen with her little tail wigging!

She's available for adoption through muttville.org