Meet Bandit

Dog’s name and age: Bandit, 6 years

Nicknames: Bandito, Ban-Ban, Band, Mr. Squeakyballs, Fluffy Butt, Bear

Adoption Story: At age 34, I had a stroke. Over the next year, I did physical and occupational therapy to relearn how to walk and use my hand again. On the first anniversary of having a stroke, I saw Bandit up for up for adoption. When I saw him in person, it was love at first sight. I knew having Bandit in my life would help me continue bouncing back from my stroke, and we have been inseparable for the last six years.

Bandit got his name because of his fur coloring, which looks like a bandit mask around his eyes. He loves walks outdoors, playing fetch, and finding the squeaker on toys.

Bandit can spend hours playing fetch with squeaky balls, and he falls asleep while getting brushed. He also loves licking his grandpa’s face and his mommy’s feet, not necessarily in that order. His favorite treats are carrots, peanut butter, and apples.

On the job front, Bandit goes to nursing homes to visit and bring happiness to the elderly.