Meet Banjo

Dog's name and age: Banjo, 15 years

Adoption Story: Banjo, a purebred miniature poodle, was surrendered to a poodle rescue organization for having way too much energy and for being destructive. I adopted Banjo and helped to channel that energy into agility and obedience. I named him Banjo because he is light and fast and little "plucky" like a banjo.

Besides agility, he can play a horn (he squeaks a bike horn) and is a Canine Good Citizen. Banjo likes walks, his toys, food, people, and a good nap. Banjo is there for me in all kinds of weather, in good times and bad. He is a healthy, happy, retired guy!