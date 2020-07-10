Meet Banjo

Dog's name and age: Banjo, 15 years

Nicknames: Banjo man

Adoption Story: Banjo came from New England Poodle Rescue and I adopted him at 9 months of age. He was like a pinball, bouncing all over the place. He had so much energy, that he reminded me of fast banjo music! Banjo did agility in his younger years. He loves long walks, playing fetch, and cuddling. Banjo can also play a horn (he squeaks a bike horn) and is a Canine Good Citizen too. He is 15 now, but still has a lot of energy!

Banjo and I have been through cancer, divorce, and a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. He has been by my side through thick and thin. He is my best confidante and best buddy.