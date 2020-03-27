Meet Barkley

Dog's name and age: Barkley, 9 years

Adoption Story: Barkley's original owners named him and had given him up. So, we adopted Barkley when he was a year old from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. We found out why they named him Barkley because when he goes to doggie daycare he starts barking! He will bark the whole way back to the play area where his friends are. It is almost as if he is telling everyone he is there and ready to play. He loves people and other dogs! When he's not at doggie day care, he loves laying on his back on a warm sunny day and going on long walks. He is the most loveable and happy dog. We just love him so much, he brings us so much happiness.