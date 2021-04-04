Meet Barkley

Dog’s Name and Age: Barkley, 14 years

Nicknames: Mommas Big Guy, Parker, Barks

Adoption Story: We went to adopt one Corgi, Bentley, but fell in love twice and came home with two! ️Barkley is a momma’s boy. If he’s with his momma, he’s happy. Barkley enjoys going out on a beautiful day for a walk. When Barkley gest tired, he gets to ride in his chariot.