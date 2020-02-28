Dog's name and age: Bear, 6 years

Adoption Story: Bear was rescued through Petfinder. We found out that he had been adopted out by the same rescue only two years before and was returned. Reportedly, the adopters had to go into assisted living and could no longer keep him. He was 80 lbs when the rescue adopted him out the first time, and 160 lbs when he was returned! Since moving in with us, he down to 112 pounds—he loves to walk!

He goes on "adventure walks" with a dog walker along with another dog once a week to help build his confidence. Can you tell he loves it!