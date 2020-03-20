Dog's name and age: Bear, 1 year

Nicknames: Bearly, Beardini, Mushy Tushy, Lovebug, Loveymunchy

Behind the name: He looked like a tiny white polar bear when I adopted him, it seemed like the perfect fit!

About Bear: With the loss of my mom, I thought getting Bear would help to keep me company and in good spirits. Bear has provided so much emotional support. He brightens my days and I strive to give him the best life possible.

Bear loves visiting his Uncle Mitch & Aunt Kelly because they give him loads of new toys and treats. His favorite is chicken. He also likes going to grandpas house to do zoomies! Bear goes on errands with me and loves being my copilot. I cherish everything about him, he has become my best friend and the love of my life. I love that he jumps on me to hug me while I pat his head before our walks. Bear is the absolute sweetest little man and I love him with all my heart.