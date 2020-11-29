Dog's name and age: Bear, 2 years

Nicknames: Baby Bear

Adoption story: Bear was kept chained in the yard with a young family that could not keep him due to their rental agreement. Eventually they gave him up for adoption, I became friends with the family on social media because I knew they loved him and would want to see him grow.

Bear is always smiling. He loves to play with the other two dogs that share our home and loves to be massaged. Bear is happiest on walks in the park–he is a joy to have around. He's so happy, affectionate, and just wants to be loved.