Meet Bella

Dog's name and age: Bella, 7 years

Nicknames: Any cute pet name said in a high pitched voice :)

Name Story: Stella Artois

Adoption Story: While throwing away some trash including a Stella Artois bottle, I heard a tiny whine coming from the dumpster. I peered inside the dumpster, hearing whining and barking grow, I discovered the most adorable 6-month old pup. After taking her in and getting her checked out, her name evolved from Stella Artois into just Bella. She's been by my side ever since.

Bella loves pestering big dogs, fighting with her two cat brothers, sleeping with mommy (while taking up most of the bed) and playing all day long. She's my best friend. My heart is so full when she's with me.

Photo Caption: Bella smiling after she heard her favorite word "walk."