Meet Bibby

Dog's name and age: Bibby, 7 years

Nicknames: Bibs, Silly Lil Sled Dog, Bibbity Bobbity

Adoption Story: Bibby came from a mushing kennel. She wasn't quite cut out for distance mushing so her musher adopted her out. I was lucky enough to be her adopter and she joined my family. Bibby is named after after New Zealand composer Gillian Bibby.

Bibby loves to hike, she's pictured here in the mountains of Girdwood, Alaska. Beyond hiking, Bibby loves playing with her numerous toys and playing with other dogs. She has a lot of energy to spend but is usually up for a good nap too.

I help rehome retired sled dogs and Bibby is a great ambassador for adopting sled dogs.