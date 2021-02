Dog’s name and age: Biscuit, 7 years

Nicknames: Boo

Adoption story: Biscuit is from Greenville, NC where he was the last of the litter to be adopted. We named him after a character in the children’s book series, Biscuit. He loves playing the shell game, running, and long walks with serious and lengthy sniffs. He has learned a lot of skills and understands over 50 words!

Biscuit is amazing because of his companionship and his loyalty.