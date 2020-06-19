Meet Blanche

Dog's name and age: Blanche 14 years

Nicknames: YoYo, Lu,

Adoption Story: Blanche was one of a litter of nine pups rescued from Louisiana after Hurricane Katrina. Born between Katrina and Rita, when shelters began to flood, she was airlifted by the Doris Day Foundation to available shelters in the Central Coast. Once adopted, we decided to name her after Blanche DuBois.

Blanche will be 15 in August, so getting up is her favorite sport. Blanche is a bossy girl but she’s become more patient in her old age. She talks a lot, tells us when we are not doing what we should. This is usually one of three things: feeding her treats, taking her for a walk or helping her get up.

We recently moved her back home, after working and traveling all over the country for four years. She has been our compass and our rudder. She has been at the center of our decades long marriage, our family, has taught us both about love and what's important in life. Today, as we “shelter in place” here in California she helps us understand that that’s not so hard. She is the heart of our life, our teacher and our best friend.