Meet Bodie

Dog’s name and age: Bodie, 4 years

Nicknames: Bodie Bear, Little Man, Mr. Baby, Bo-berry Pie, BoBo

Adoption Story: Bodie was adopted from a county shelter when he was an estimated 10-14 months old. He had kennel cough, an infected neutering site, was underweight, and incredibly nervous.

After being adopted, he immediately loved his new family! He slowly put on weight, grew healthy, and gained much needed confidence. Within months, his kind and funny personality was fully showing through.

Bodie loves cuddling with his family, going on hikes, car rides, digging, and romping around with other dogs. Bodie is always giving his family “high fives” unprovoked hoping to get some treats.

He is an amazing companion. Bodie is loving, gentle, and protective of his family. He always brightens our day with his big smile and big heart.