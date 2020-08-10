Dog's name and age: Bree, 12 years

Nicknames: Punkin', Boo, Boogie, Mushy, Sweet Pea, Moe

Name Story: Hubby wanted a one-syllable name, so I kept coming up with them until he liked one and she responded to it right away.

Adoption story: When I decided it was time to adopt a dog, I knew I wanted an older black dog because they are the last to be adopted. I started my search on PetFinder and found Bree in a city about 3 hours away. I spoke to the foster, sent in my application and adopted her before we even met! We drove down to pick her up and I’m happy to say it was a great match!

Bree likes anything food related–food, food toys and food activities. She also loves to go for car rides and to explore new areas with new smells. She has a knack for adventures! She gets so excited to go on walks or eat that she can't contain herself. She has been so helpful and tolerate of all the extra love and hugs she's getting while we're cooped up together during the pandemic. She keeps us laughing and smiling.