Meet Brookie

Dog’s name and age: Brookie, 8 years

Nicknames: Boogie

Adoption story: Brookie was found four years ago by the side of the road with multiple fractures and taken to an area animal shelter by a good Samaritan. She was an unclaimed stray. After two complicated orthopedic surgeries, she was sent to my foster care. Brookie and I instantly bonded, and because she was still afraid of everyone, she has been with me ever since. I named her for my grandfather Brooks who adored dogs.

She loves the outdoors, hikes in the woods, road trips, cuddling on the couch, gourmet treats and her sister Baylee. Even if I’ve only been gone 15 minutes, she is thrilled to see me come home and gives me a left paw high-five and wiggles.

I admire her courage and ability to rise above adverse circumstances despite being so tiny in this big world. She is my joy and comfort, and I am hers.