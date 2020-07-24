Meet Brown

Dog's name and age: Brown, 1 year

Nicknames: Grady, Little Brown Dog, LBD

Adoption Story: While working for Grady EMS, I rescued him. After initially rescuing him and running through many nicknames and possibilities, we finally just stuck with Brown. He is such a character and full of life. Even being deaf has not stopped Brown from being an amazing addition to our farm family. He loves to ride on the tractor and loves to have his hair blown by the blower. Brown is always clowning around. When I come home from work, he does this wiggle worm with his butt and tail that just explodes with "MOM! You are home! I am so excited to see you!" We adore LBD!

LBD Likes: Toys, snuggling under the covers and swimming in the lake.