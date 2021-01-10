Meet Buddy

Dog’s name and age: Buddy, 7 years

Nicknames: Bud, Budders, Buddy Bear, Mister

Adoption story: Growing up my family always had dogs, when I moved away for college, I couldn’t have dogs in the dorms. Once I was living on my own, I started looking on Petfinder and found Bud. I went to see him to make sure he was well behaved and loving and instantly fell in love. When he gets comfortable with a person, he does this thing where he just leans on them, and he did that to me when we met, that was when I knew he was meant to be my dog.

Buddy loves going for car rides, to the dog park, walks, eating pup cups, and going to grandma’s house. He can sit, shake (with both paws), and lay down. We are still working on more tricks.

He never fails to brighten my day, I can walk in from a long day at work, and he is always at the door smiling waiting for me, and that is something that I will cherish forever.