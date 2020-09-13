Meet Bullet

Dog’s name and age: Bullet, 2 years

Nicknames: Bull, Bulldozer

Adoption story: I had been looking for a puppy for a while when suddenly I was notified of a beautiful puppy with one blue eye who was on his way to the shelter. I picked him up as soon as possible and instantly fell in love with him! We decided to name him Bullet after my dad’s favorite dog from many years ago.

Bullet is the best dog, he is always happy, no matter where he is going, even to the vet. His absolute favorite things to do are obedience training and fetching. I also really enjoy doing these activities too because it’s such an amazing bonding experience that only we get to share.

He’s made my life much more exciting, active and energizing! It’s always a blessing to come home to someone so happy to see you. Being able to give your dog something as simple as a bone and seeing their little eyes light up, is an amazing feeling—we truly don’t deserve dogs!