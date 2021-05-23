Meet Bumper and Echo

Dog’s Name and Age: Bumper and Echo, 8 years

Adoption Story: I located Echo on PetFinder.com After making the visitation arrangements on the phone I drove to rural Utah where I discovered she had a brother. Of course, I had to bring him home with us, especially after I was told he would likely be euthanized.

I named him Bumper because he was constantly bumping into me and Echo looks a bit like my dog who preceded her, so Echo was a good fit.

Echo loves playing ball and Bumper loves chasing her when she is going after the ball. They both love running and rides in the car. Echo has Border Collie motivation so quickly learns whatever I ask—so lots of tricks. Bumper is less motivated but will follow her lead.

They make me laugh every day—several times a day.