Meet Chestnut (Adoptable)

Dog's name and age: Chestnut, 5 years

Story: Chestnut is a 5 year-old Shepherd looking for his forever home. Chestnut is a generally mellow boy and loves playing with toys. On occasion he still gets the zoomies! He has moderate energy and after a short game of fetch he is content to quietly take a nice nap.

Chestnut already knows “sit”, “down”, and “touch” and is housetrained. He is treat motivated and a quick learner–he is currently practicing “watch me”, “go to crate”, and “wait.” Overnight he sleeps quietly in his crate. Oh, and did you notice he is also very handsome!

He is available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services.