Meet Clark

Dog’s name and age: Clark, 3 years

Nicknames: Puppy

Adoption story: I adopted Clark from a dog rescue in northern Washington state. He was rejected by a dog breeder because of his deafness. But Clark had a face I couldn’t resist, and I’m glad because he’s the best dog.

He loves swimming, chasing after sticks or balls in the river, and getting tummy rubs. Because Clark is deaf, we are teaching him doggy sign language. Unfortunately, he’s also losing his vision, but that’s not stopping his enthusiasm for life.

Clark’s favorite thing to do is go to his “grandparents” and play with his pal Dave, a three-legged pup with dubious ancestry. They play until they drop!