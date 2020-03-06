Meet Dante

Dog's name and age: Dante, 5 years

About Dante: Dante is living the good life. His favorite day is Sunday when he gets his favorite treat, cheese! He likes to play ball, whether that's fetch or just running away with it. This photo was taken on his fifth birthday, I take a birthday portrait of him every year.

He's such a loyal dog that he will stalk me everywhere I go, even to the bathroom. He'll patiently wait outside of the bathroom door. He also knows if I am sick and will lie beside me to make me feel better. He is my guardian.