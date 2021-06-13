Meet Dexter

Dog’s name and age: Dexter, 5 years

Dexter’s story: Dexter was 5 months when I adopted him from a family who could not provide the care he needed. He is happy and cared for now. Dexter loves to travel and hike with his family. Seeing new places always makes Dexter smile. Dexter has learned a bunch of tricks including sit, paw, jump, bark, whisper, and spin. Dexter also loves to run Canicross (cross country running with dogs). He is so special. I love that we do everything together. He’s not just “a dog”, he is my whole world!