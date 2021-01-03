Meet Dumbledore

Dog’s name and age: Dumbledore, 6 years

Nicknames: Dumble, Dumble-bumble, Dumble-dude

Adoption story: We decided to visit a shelter on New Year’s Day back in 2014. The shelter had just received a litter of puppies and told us that these puppies were abandoned by their previous owners. The owners took the mom but left the pups behind! A nice elderly couple noticed that the pups were living outdoors, fending for themselves. When we saw Dumbledore, we just knew he was our pup.

He was the runt of the litter and his siblings would literally push him out of the way so he wouldn’t have access to the food bowl. Well, little did he know back then, that he would find a forever family and now Dumbledore is such a big part of our lives. As many pet owners would agree, our fur pets make our hearts 100 times bigger. With Dumbledore, we simply couldn’t picture ourselves living without him.

When he gets the “zoomies” he’ll snatch a treat out of our hands and toss it around like a volleyball. At the end of a long day, he will come and rest his head on our leg and then stare up at us. Although, I notice that this usually happens right around dinner time!

Dumbledore is a sweet dog who loves his family unconditionally.