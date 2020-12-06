Dog's name and age: Edith, 11 years

Nicknames: Edie, Edie Beadie, Piggy

Adoption Story: We used to volunteer at A Rotta Love Plus’s mobile clinics. At one of these events we had adopted our smaller Chihuahua mix, Buddy, who needed a home after his 95-year old owner had died. After a while, we felt Buddy needed a buddy of his own, and so we looked to A Rotta Love Plus once again. Edie was a fabulous match from the moment they met. Edie’s optimism and joy are amazing. She’s a best friend to everyone in our house.