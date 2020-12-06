Smiling Dogs

Meet Edie

By The Bark Editors, December 2020
smiling dog

Dog's name and age:  Edith, 11 years

Nicknames: Edie, Edie Beadie, Piggy

Adoption Story: We used to volunteer at A Rotta Love Plus’s mobile clinics. At one of these events we had adopted our smaller Chihuahua mix, Buddy, who needed a home after his 95-year old owner had died. After a while, we felt Buddy needed a buddy of his own, and so we looked to A Rotta Love Plus once again. Edie was a fabulous match from the moment they met. Edie’s optimism and joy are amazing. She’s a best friend to everyone in our house.

Tags: 
smiling dogs

We Recommend

Related Content

smiling dog
Meet Brookie
smiling dog
Meet Lucy
smiling dog
Meet Sophie