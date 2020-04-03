Dog's name and age: Eli, 1 year

Nicknames: Bad boy

Adoption Story: Eli was a recent adoption through the local animal shelter. He is adorable with a kind heart. He helps me cope with the recent loss of my dog Tanner, it is such a blessing to have Eli in my life right now. He knows how to bring a smile to my face by being silly, playing with my hair, biting my toes and stealing my purse.

He's digging his new life with lots of dog walks and runs. He is a very fast runner! Eli can even jump with all four paws in the air as he zooms around. I hope everyone can have a beautiful, smart and amazing dog like Eli.