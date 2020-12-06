Meet Elroy

Dog's name and age: Elroy, 7 years

Nicknames: Young Man and Nugget

Adoption Story: After losing a dog I was on the search for a new pal. Unfortunately, I had difficulty adopting from some of the local rescue groups because I live in a loft. Luckily, one night I stumbled upon Elroy and his siblings who were available for adoption and we’ve been best friends ever since. He has been my world for over seven years and I’ve even tailored my job around him! Elroy has changed so much of my life for the better–he’s one special little dude.

Fast Facts: Elroy is wicked smart, pretty laid back and eats quite a bit of chicken.