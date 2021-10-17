Dog’s name and age: Ema, 2 years

Nicknames: Ema D (D stands for Dilemma)

Adoption story: I wanted to adopt another dog, and Ema’s photo came up. She’s a Border Collie/Shiba Inu mix. The foster family made sure that I already had experience with dogs and a fenced yard. Ema’s original name was Sophie, but I wanted something short and a little different than my other dog Frida. I thought of Amelia Erhart and shortened the name to Ema, which is a perfect fit.

At the time we adopted her, Ema was about 4 months and all legs. Very tiny but all legs, like a little doe. We took her that day for a nice long walk. She loved it. We love her just as much as we have loved all our dogs before her.