Meet Fanny Wiggles

Dog's name and age: Fanny Wiggles, 1 year

Nickname: Fanny-Fan

Adoption Story: I found Fanny Wiggles in a dog pound in Tennessee. She was starving, terrified and filthy. Rural Animal Rescue Effort (RARE) and Operation Paws for Homes (OPH) worked together to save Fanny's life. She's a reminder that too many dogs are waiting in the dog pounds in Tennessee and it's past time we did something about it. I foster dogs for OPH, 176 dogs so far and counting!

Since Fanny's butt never stops wiggling when she's happy or excited, I thought Fanny Wiggles would be the perfect name for her. Fanny loves to catch balls, play tug, and wrestle with other dogs. She's an extremely shy dog, but play brings out a different side of her. We are currently training for dock-diving.