Meet Filbert

Dog’s Name and Age: Filbert, 2 years

Nicknames: Fil, Fabulous Fil, Filliburton

Name Story: I love to name my dogs after plants, so I named him after the Filbert tree, and I call him Fil.

Adoption Story: In February of this year, I was at a shelter in the middle of the California desert to pull a dog for So Cal Bulldog rescue. I was not looking to adopt since I had lost my beloved dog 4 months earlier and was still grieving. But while waiting for the staff to bring the Bulldog up for transport I saw Fil in a large run full of dogs and my heart stopped. It really was love at first sight. I’ve been rescuing dogs a long time and I have never felt an overpowering and instant connection like I did that day. I started crying when I went into the run and met him, and from that minute I was his person, and he was my dog. I think he is the universe’s way of thanking me for all the dogs I’ve had a hand in saving over the last 20 years. He is a gift and one that I love more with each passing day.

GET THE BARK NEWSLETTER IN YOUR INBOX! Sign up and get the answers to your questions. Email Address:

Filbert serves as a therapy dog for my foster dogs. He soothes and calms them and helps them recover. He has innate ability to soothe troubled souls. Fil has an uncanny, almost magical ability to sense when someone is hurting–he becomes soft and quiet and will curl up against them and comfort them.

Filbert’s favorite activity is to go for hikes in nature. If he is off exploring, running ahead he will run back to tell me, with his eyes and his smiles, about all the good things he’s smelling. That’s his heaven. He also loves the beach and likes to play tag with the incoming waves, chasing them out and running from them as they come back in.