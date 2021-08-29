Meet Finnegan

Dog's name and age: Finnegan, 8 years

Adoption story: I had lost my other Beagle, I really missed her and the house was set up for a pup.

I made a visit to the local pound and there was this guy smiling at me from his kennel. He’d gotten lost and was found wandering in subzero weather 4 months prior. It was as if he was waiting for me to find him. We had a meet and greet, he was very interested in the toys and brought me several to show. In the process I bent down, he lifted up and bumped my chin. Causing me to bite my lip—I was smitten from the start. Seven years later my life is remarkably better because of this hound!