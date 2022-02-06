Meet Finnegan

Dog’s name and age: Finnegan, 2 years

Nicknames: Finn, Finny, Boo, Boo Boo

Adoption Story: Finn began his life homeless on the streets of Mexico. When he was rescued by Compassion Without Borders, he was found skinny, anemic, and nearly hairless with mange. They nursed him back to health.

When we saw him, we knew we needed to have him as part of our family which includes one other dog, Rosie, and two cats, George and Lilah.

Finn enjoys food, warm, soft beds, and his bacon ball. His favorite people are mom and dad, followed closely by everyone else he meets. His favorite activities include eating, chewing on things, playing fetch, and doing zoomies.