Dog’s name and age: George, 14 years

Nicknames: George Honey and Handsome

Adoption story: George rescued us nearly 14 years ago at an adoption event at a local pet store. We took one look at those big paws and goofy face and knew we were the right fit! We named our two dogs after characters from the book Of Mice and Men, unfortunately, George’s partner Lennie passed away last year.

Even through George is fourteen years old but always ready for a walk or playing ball.