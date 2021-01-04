Meet Georgia

Dog’s name and age: Georgia, 3 years

Nicknames: “Georgie”

Adoption story: We lost our 13-year-old Rottweiler Ruby to kidney disease in the summer of 2019. Our home was empty without our furry friend, so we began looking at dog rescues for another Rottie. One day we saw Georgia’s picture and those eyes that smile, and we knew instantly she was the one. We went to meet her and there was an immediate connection and she has been one of the family ever since.

Georgia, named after the state she lives in, enjoys brushing her teeth in the morning. Once she’s done, she cannot go anywhere without her tennis ball. She loves being mommy and daddy’s co-pilot on car rides and her daily walks. She cherishes when we set up her tent in the family room, and we all have camping night. She came to us at a time when we needed her most and has so much love to give.