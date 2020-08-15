Meet Ghost (Adoptable)

Dog’s name and age: Ghost, 2 years

Ghost’s story: Ghost is quickly figuring out that he likes people. When Ghost first arrived at Living Free, he was a very shy dog that would hide whenever a person walked into the kennel. However, with a little TLC and patience, Ghost has gained a lot more confidence and has learned that people often come with treats, food and fun adventures. He now loves going on walks and especially enjoys visits to the dog park with his many dog friends. While he has made a lot of progress, he can still be unsure of strangers and will keep his distance until he gets to know you. Once you are buddies, Ghost loves getting lots of pets and affection.

Ghost will need an adopter who is patient, kind and willing to give him the time he needs to feel safe. Several visits with Ghost at the sanctuary may be needed before he will be ready to go to a new home.