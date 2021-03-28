Meet Ginny

Dog’s Name and Age: Ginny, 4 years

Nicknames: Ginny Monster, Peanut, Gin Gin, Gremlin

Name Story: We are big Harry Potter fans and felt like Ginny suited her personality best!

Adoption Story: We went to Paw’s Place dog rescue to find our first dog. Ginny wasn’t even listed on the website yet, but as soon as we walked up to her enclosure she stood on her back legs and walked around to say hi to us, and it was love at first sight. We got to bring her home two weeks later and she’s been our cuddle bug ever since.

GET THE BARK NEWSLETTER IN YOUR INBOX! Sign up and get the answers to your questions. Email Address:

We go to the park every morning because Ginny loves to chase a tennis ball. This is her level of happiness at the park!

Ginny is a creature comfort dog, so the things that make her the happiest are time with her humans, an incredibly soft blanket that someone has tucked her into, snacks, and time at the park.

Ginny is 100% a rescue dog who is grateful to be living her best life. She is wicked smart, loving, and hilarious. We couldn’t imagine life without her!