Dog’s name and age: Gunner, 12 years

Nicknames: G-man

Adoption Story: I was looking for a companion for my other dog and found Gunner. When I saw that Gunner had the same birthday as my husband, I knew it was meant to be. Gunner has an attitude that makes him special. When he does not want to do something, he turns his back, rolls his eyes, and then sighs—it is like working with a teenage boy.