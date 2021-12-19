Meet Hailey

Dog's name and age: Hailey, 9 years

Nicknames: Good Girl and Pretty Girl

Adoption story: Hailey is a pocket Beagle. We saw her picture online and loved how tiny she was. Being fans of regular-sized Beagles, we thought Hailey would be a lot easier to carry and bring to places.

Everyone loves Hailey. When people look at her, a smile is bound to come to their faces. I knew she was destined to make people smile. Hailey and I are volunteers for Paws for Healing. We would go to an assisted living home, and she would entertain the elderly. Hailey loved that pre-COVID. She would bring many smiles to people. In addition to that, we would go a couple of days a month to the town library where she would let children read to her. I even taught her to turn the page in the book when a child would come to the end of the page.