Dog’s name and age: Hana, 10 years

Nicknames: Hana banana, Nana Noodleman, Meatloaf, Hana bear

Adoption story: I found her through a local pet rescue. They estimated that she was about 4 years old and indicated that she had a rough life. I couldn’t resist her smile! Since then, she and her sister Chloe have been spoiled and loved every day!

Hana loves her human brother, Flynn. She is so excited and happy when he’s home. She also loves playing in the pool and with the hose when I’m watering the garden. She loves food and wiggles and tap dances on the floor until you pour it in her bowl. At the end of the day we all enjoy snuggles on the couch too.

Hana is just such a goofball and a lovable dog. She makes me laugh every day, and I can’t imagine life without her.