Meet Hazel

Dog’s name and age: Hazel, 3 years

Nicknames: McCreature, McCritter, Haze, and Bo-Bo

Adoption Story: We got to the shelter one Friday afternoon after seeing her picture online only to find a line of interested adopters. We waited hoping we’d have the chance to see her and miraculously we did! The minute she met us she stole our umbrella and our hearts. We decided to give her a name that matched her color and she’s dark like a hazelnut. It was a perfect fit.

Hazel most enjoys looking for mice in the bushes, visiting her grand-puprents, and trying to steal bites of sandwiches. She loves bread!